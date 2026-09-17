Taylor Swift’s Husband Travis Kelce Duped In $35 Million Ponzi Scheme, Indian-Origin Man Gets 11 Years In Jail

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was among athletes linked to investments with Siddharth Jawahar, who was sentenced over a Ponzi scheme | AI Generated Image

St Louis, September 17, 2026: Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was among the victims of a $35 million Ponzi scheme run by Indian-origin investment adviser Siddharth Jawahar, who has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Jawahar, 38, pleaded guilty in January to three counts of wire fraud in the US District Court in St Louis. He was also ordered to pay $31.35 million in restitution to victims.

According to court documents cited by The Associated Press, Jawahar is from India and had been living in the US without legal status since 2005.

Travis Kelce Named In Court

Kelce’s name was mentioned by a prosecutor in court, according to television station KMOV. Details of when Kelce invested with Jawahar and how much money he invested have not been disclosed.

Jawahar operated Texas-based investment company Swiftarc Capital LLC, which began accepting investors’ money in 2015.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jawahar eventually consolidated 99% of client funds into a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan. After the investment declined in value, he did not disclose the losses to investors and instead falsely claimed they were making profits.

Jawahar used money from new investors to repay earlier investors, operating the business as a Ponzi scheme.

Over $35 Million Taken From Investors

Between July 2016 and December 2023, Jawahar received more than $35 million from Swiftarc investors but invested only around $10 million, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said he also used investors’ money to fund what they described as an “extravagant lifestyle”, including private jet travel, stays at luxury hotels, a luxury apartment, memberships at private clubs, shopping and expensive restaurant outings.

Jawahar had also falsely led some investors to believe their money was being invested in particular companies when those investments were never made.

Other Athletes Linked To Swiftarc

Kelce was not the only professional athlete linked to investments with Jawahar.

A 2021 Forbes article about National Basketball Association (NBA) player Gary Harris’ financial portfolio referred to the Swiftarc Ventures Labs Fund, for which Jawahar was co-founder and managing partner.

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The report also identified Kelce and NBA players Tim Hardaway Jr and Mason Plumlee among athletes who had invested with Swiftarc.

Kelce’s investment amount and the extent of any financial loss he suffered have not been publicly disclosed.

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