Tanker Catches Fire After Projectile Strike In Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Hints At Role | X

A tanker caught fire early Tuesday after being struck by a projectile while sailing in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The projectile struck the port side of the vessel near Limah, Oman, as it was travelling south out of the strait towards the Gulf of Oman. The UKMTO said there was no environmental impact from the strike and that authorities were investigating the incident.

Read Also Iran Fires Missiles At 2 Ships In Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Talks, No Casualties Reported

Iranian media suggests tanker strike

The attack marked the latest incident involving commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian state television reported that the liquefied natural gas tanker came under attack after ignoring warnings but stopped short of officially claiming responsibility. Quoting anonymous sources, the broadcaster implied Tehran carried out the strike on a tanker it said was transporting natural gas from Qatar. However, there has been no official claim from the Islamic Republic.

Iran attacked commercial vessel again.



A tanker travelling southbound east of Limah, Oman, was struck on its port side, triggering a fire, according to UKMTO. Axios, citing a U.S. official, reports that Iran fired at least 2 missiles at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.… — Alhaji Mobola Ajagbe (@alhajimobola2) July 7, 2026

Tehran has repeatedly maintained that only its designated shipping route through the strait is safe and has been suspected of targeting vessels that use an alternative route closer to the Omani coast.

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Competing navigation advisories

Last Thursday, Iran’s joint military command warned that all oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz must use routes approved by Tehran. It also cautioned that interference by US forces in the strait “will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction.”

However, the Joint Maritime Information Center, a multinational body overseen by the US Navy, advised shippers on Monday that the route around Oman “has been expanded and remains available for all traffic.”