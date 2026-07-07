Iran Fires Missiles At 2 Ships In Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Talks, No Casualties Reported

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday reportedly fired at least two missiles at commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, damaging both vessels. No casualties were reported, according to a US official cited by Axios.

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The reported missile strikes have sparked concerns over a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US less than three weeks ago, under which Iran had agreed to halt attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident also comes shortly after the expiration of a Qatar-mediated week-long agreement between Tehran and Washington to suspend hostilities in the strategic waterway.

Trump comments and tanker fire

The strikes come after President Trump claimed that the US had granted Iran "a week off for a funeral because we're nice," referring to the state funeral of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on the first day of the war earlier this year.

Apart from this, a tanker travelling off the coast of Oman in the strait caught fire early on Tuesday after being struck by a projectile, according to the British military.

Iran is also suspected of targeting at least two other vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz near Oman in recent days. The latest reported attacks on commercial ships, coupled with the tanker fire, have intensified concerns over security in the strategic waterway as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high despite ongoing efforts to negotiate a broader Gulf peace framework.