Taliban officials throw 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

Taliban officials on Sunday poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul amid a crackdown on the sale of alcohol in Afghanistan.

Video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) showed its staff pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the capital, reported Daily Pakistan.

An intelligence official said in the footage the agency posted on Twitter on Sunday, "Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol." It was not clear when the raid was carried out or exactly when the alcohol was destroyed, but a statement issued by the agency said three dealers were arrested during the operation, reported Daily Pakistan.

The Taliban, known for their hard-core brand of Islam, are stricter in their opposition to alcohol as it is forbidden in Islam and is considered as haram or unlawful and its consumption is considered as impure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:53 PM IST