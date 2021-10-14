Taiwan building fire: 15 dead, 51 injured, cause of blaze still not confirmed say firefighters

Kaohsiung [Taiwan]: Twenty five people were reported dead and 51 injured due to a fire eruption in a 13-storey building in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan on Thursday, local media reported.

Officials said 55 people had been taken to the hospital, including 14 people who showed no signs of life. In Taiwan, official confirmation of a death can only be made in the hospital, as per an Associated Press report.

The building caught fire at around 02:54 AM (Local Time). The fire was put out at 07:17 AM, with the 159 firefighters taking part in the operation to extinguish the fire, Xinhua reported citing the Central News Agency. The building is reported partially commercial and partially residential.

The conflagration erupted on the ground floor and soon caught the whole building on fire. The local authorities said that over 100 people lived in the residential apartments and the majority of them were senior citizens who face difficulties leaving the building, Xinhua reported.

The blaze was “extremely fierce,” and destroyed many floors of the building, according to a statement from the fire department. Firefighters are not sure of the cause and sources of the blaze, but said that the flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter had been piled up.

Eyewitnesses told local media that they had heard the sound of an explosion around 3 a.m. The building is about 40 years old, according to an official statement, with shops in the lower levels and apartments above. While the fire has been put out, the lower levels of the building were completely blackened.

