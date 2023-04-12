 Sweden Embassy in Pakistan bars visitors due to 'security situation in Islamabad'
“Due to the current security situation in Islamabad, the Embassy of Sweden is closed for visitors,” a statement from the Swedish embassy said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
The Swedish Embassy in Pakistan shut shop on Wednesday due to the current turmoil in Islamabad. The Embassy announced that visitors won't be allowed for an indefinite period due to the security situation in Islamabad.

“The Migration Section is not, at the moment, able to handle requests of any kind. Also we cannot send any documents to our consulates, Gerry´s, Sweden or your home address.

"We understand that this will cause inconvenience however, the safety of our applicants and staff members are of highest priority,” the statement added.

The closure is set to affect a lot of students in Pakistan who have or were going to apply for Swedish Universities.

"We cannot answer any questions regarding re-opening at the moment. If you have questions regarding your case please contact the Migration Agency. Thank you for your patience.

Many Pakistani students are applying for Swedish universities this year asked us about the status.

"We hope they can applyy for visa soon. Education is an important aspect of our longstanding relationship and students bridge the two countries @SwedeninPK," the statement further read.

