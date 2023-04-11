Pakistan strongly condemns India's decision to host G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir |

Pakistan has expressed strong indignation over India's decision to hold a meeting of the G20 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Foreign Office's statement came after the Narendra Modi government announced the holding of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on May 22-24, 2023.

Pakistan has also objected to the scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar in the IIOJK, stating that it is equally disconcerting.

Pakistan calls it an irresponsible move

India's move is an irresponsible act that perpetuates its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Foreign Office, adding that such events cannot hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally recognised dispute that has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

The statement also accused India of violating the principles of the UN Charter and international law and exploiting its membership of an important international grouping for advancing its self-serving agenda.

Pakistan takes up the matter with G20 members

Pakistan has sensitised Group-20 (G20) member countries about its reservation pertaining to Indian design to host a meeting on tourism in Srinagar.

Pakistan reminded the countries that Srinagar is part of the disputed area and it is an internationally acclaimed fact that the Indian occupation of certain parts of Kashmir is on the agenda of the UNSC. Therefore, no such international gathering could be held in established disputed areas.

India has fixed the date for the G20 meeting in Srinagar, ignoring the protests of China and Pakistan. India updated its G20 calendar on Friday, saying the working group meeting on tourism would be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24. Earlier, New Delhi had announced to host several meetings, including in Run of Kutch.

Pakistan and China both opposed India's move to hold the meetings in disputed areas

Pakistan and China both had objected to the Indian design to hold the meetings in disputed areas, but now the Indians have announced the schedule. Pakistan is ascertaining details and will agitate the matter on international forums. It is understood that Pakistan and China are also in touch with each other about the matter.

