Sweden: Blast Rocks Liseberg Amusement Park As Water Ride Explodes After Fire, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Water ride explodes in Sweden | X

A blast rocked an amusement park in Sweden after a ride exploded in a fireball on Monday, February 12. Following the incident, which took place at Liseberg amusement park in Gothenburg, all people were evacuated. The explosion happened in a ride of the Oceana Waterworld attraction at Liseberg. A video of the ride exploding in a fireball also surfaced online. The cause of the blast remains unclear.

In the video, a ride at the Oceana Waterworld was seen exploding as flames tear through the structure. A huge plume of thick and toxic black smoke was also seen trailing into the sky behind snow-covered houses following the blast. A fire started which led to explosion at the waterpark. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. At least four people were injured in the incident.

"We know that there are fires in water slides, among other things, but we don't know how it started," firefighter Bjorn van der Kaay was quoted as saying. Reports said the firefighters are struggling to contain the blaze. The fire department, according to local media, warned the flames could spread to nearby residences.

Water Ride Explodes In Fireball:

Terrifying moment new water ride EXPLODES in fireball at Swedish amusement park.



🎥 Anna Gyllenhammar

A Swedish amusement park was engulfed in a terrifying inferno after a new waterpark attraction exploded this morning.



Shocking footage showed the installation at the Oceana… pic.twitter.com/Yc42IS8jko — Kenvin (@kenvinwhise) February 12, 2024

Read Also Sweden Brings More Traditional Ways Of Learning Back To Its Tech-Heavy Schools

Nearby Structures Evacuated

Following the explosion, many houses and office building have been evacuated. Moreover, people living in the neighbourhood have been asked to their windows to avoid inhaling toxic fumes. Rescue services spokesman Klas Lüppert told SVT: "There is a lot of plastic in the construction. So (the smoke) is not healthy to inhale. That's why we're going out with a public health warning."

Speaking about the chain of event, a resident in the area told The Mirror: "First we saw smoke, then fire and then it exploded. We have seen how the water slide has been formed over several months. Now it only looks like there is a skeleton left."