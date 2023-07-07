India’s First Vedic Theme Park In Noida; CHECK PICS

The park is divided into seven zones, each named after renowned Vedic sages: Kashyap, Agastya, Vishvamitra, Vasishtha, Atri, Gautam, and Bharadwaj. Within the park, visitors can explore informative displays featuring holy scriptures that delve into the lives of these sages and the teachings of the Vedas. Furthermore, the walls of the park are adorned with vivid depictions portraying scenes from the Vedas.