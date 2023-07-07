India’s First Vedic Theme Park In Noida; CHECK PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
India’s first Vedic Theme Park has been opened to the public in Noida; inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Known as the 'Ved Van Park', the place is home to over 50,000 plants, such as banyan, kalpavriksha, and coconut, which have been mentioned in Vedic literature.
₹27 crore has been spent on the construction project of the theme park, which showcases a variety of attractions including laser & sound shows, as well as wall paintings and sculptures featuring excerpts from the four Vedic literary works: Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda.
The park now stands on what was once a dump yard. It aims to accomplish a dual objective by both educating and entertaining its visitors.
The park is divided into seven zones, each named after renowned Vedic sages: Kashyap, Agastya, Vishvamitra, Vasishtha, Atri, Gautam, and Bharadwaj. Within the park, visitors can explore informative displays featuring holy scriptures that delve into the lives of these sages and the teachings of the Vedas. Furthermore, the walls of the park are adorned with vivid depictions portraying scenes from the Vedas.
Within the park, you will discover tranquil meditation gardens that provide an ideal setting for practising yoga and finding inner peace amidst the serene landscape.
The Vedic theme park also has a gym and an amphitheatre powered by solar energy.
This incredible park is a gorgeous amalgam of Indian culture, natural beauty and amusement.
Thanks For Reading!