Jackfruit Festival in Delhi: Try Delectable Dishes From Appetisers To Desserts

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

An ongoing food festival in India's capital city, New Delhi will definitely, tempt Delhiites with an array of delectable and new-found jackfruit-inspired dishes

The 15-day gala, underway at coastal cuisine restaurant Sana-Di-Ge, aims to highlight the “remarkable versatility and exquisite taste of jackfruit” through the unique food pop-up from appetisers, and main courses to even desserts

Jackfruit, a tropical fruit known for its fibrous texture and ability to mimic the texture of meat, is a favourite among vegans, vegetarians, and even those looking to explore new flavour profiles

The preparations on the menu include 'Halasina Hannina Rassa’, ‘Halasina Kai Ghee Roast’

‘Kathal ki Galouti’

‘Halasina Hannina Idli’

‘Jackfruit Biryani’

‘Halasina Hannina Payasamand.' The food goes off the table on June 30.

