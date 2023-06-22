Jackfruit Festival in Delhi: Try Delectable Dishes From Appetisers To Desserts

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
An ongoing food festival in India's capital city, New Delhi will definitely, tempt Delhiites with an array of delectable and new-found jackfruit-inspired dishes
The 15-day gala, underway at coastal cuisine restaurant Sana-Di-Ge, aims to highlight the “remarkable versatility and exquisite taste of jackfruit” through the unique food pop-up from appetisers, and main courses to even desserts
Pic credit: Fun FOOD Frolic
Jackfruit, a tropical fruit known for its fibrous texture and ability to mimic the texture of meat, is a favourite among vegans, vegetarians, and even those looking to explore new flavour profiles
Pic credit: Bianca Zapatka
The preparations on the menu include 'Halasina Hannina Rassa’, ‘Halasina Kai Ghee Roast’
Pic credit: mycurryveda
‘Kathal ki Galouti’
Pic credit: Dine Delicious
‘Halasina Hannina Idli’
Pic credit: Archana's Kitchen
‘Jackfruit Biryani’
Pic credit: Easy Cooking with Molly
‘Halasina Hannina Payasamand.' The food goes off the table on June 30.
Pic credit: Home Chefs Cooking
