Strait Of Hormuz Mine Explosion Sinks Cargo Ship Carrying 2,500 Containers, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say | X - IrnaEnglish

Dubai, Oct 14: A cargo ship has sunk after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps navy said.

It was the first time Iran has reported a ship sinking after hitting a mine during the war.

IRGC confirms GFS PRIDE SANK after striking naval mine in Strait of HormuzThe container ship reportedly carrying 2,500 containers, caught fire and sank after hitting a sea mine while attempting to use an ‘unauthorized and dangerous’ route https://t.co/YJG9ECuOvN — RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2026

Crew's fate remains unknown

There were few details, including about the fate of the crew. State TV quoted a Guard statement saying the ship was travelling on what it called an illegal and dangerous route when it hit the mine Wednesday morning.

It said the ship was carrying 2,500 containers when it first caught fire. Iran has repeatedly warned ships against trying to transit the strait without its approval.

US escorts ships through strait

The US military has been guiding ships through the strait on a route off Oman on the far side.

There was no immediate verification of the sinking and no report by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)