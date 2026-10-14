 Strait Of Hormuz Mine Explosion Sinks Cargo Ship Carrying 2,500 Containers, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say
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Strait Of Hormuz Mine Explosion Sinks Cargo Ship Carrying 2,500 Containers, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say

Iran's Revolutionary Guard navy claimed a cargo ship carrying 2,500 containers sank after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz on October 14. The vessel reportedly caught fire before sinking. The crew's fate remains unknown, while independent confirmation and an immediate report from UK maritime authorities were unavailable.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
Strait Of Hormuz Mine Explosion Sinks Cargo Ship Carrying 2,500 Containers, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say
Strait Of Hormuz Mine Explosion Sinks Cargo Ship Carrying 2,500 Containers, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say | X - IrnaEnglish

Dubai, Oct 14: A cargo ship has sunk after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps navy said.

It was the first time Iran has reported a ship sinking after hitting a mine during the war.

Crew's fate remains unknown

There were few details, including about the fate of the crew. State TV quoted a Guard statement saying the ship was travelling on what it called an illegal and dangerous route when it hit the mine Wednesday morning.

It said the ship was carrying 2,500 containers when it first caught fire. Iran has repeatedly warned ships against trying to transit the strait without its approval.

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US escorts ships through strait

The US military has been guiding ships through the strait on a route off Oman on the far side.

There was no immediate verification of the sinking and no report by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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