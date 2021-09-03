'Stop fighting, resolve issues through talks': Former Afghanistan Prez Hamid Karzai tells Taliban and opposition forces in Panjshir

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Friday asked the Taliban and the opposition forces in Panjshir to stop the fighting and resolve their issues through talks, reported TOLOnews.

Panjshir, 120 km northeast of Kabul, is the only province that is not under the Taliban's control. Since mid-August, forces opposed to the Taliban have gathered in the valley under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Ahmad Massoud, along with former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, is trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban.

The Taliban had on Thursday said that it has killed 34 members and captured 11 checkpoints of the Afghan resistance forces in the northern Panjshir province.

The information about the incident was provided by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to Sputnik.

The Taliban attack on Panjshir was reportedly launched after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed.

"Our Mujahideen have made enough progress, so far we have captured 11 checkpoints and killed 34 people of resistance forces, including two key commanders. We have now reached the main road of Panjshir and we have captured Shital district and just two Mujahideen were injured," Mujahid said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the opposition front, Fahim Dashti, said 350 Taliban fighters were killed and at least 290 more were wounded in the clashes in the last four days.

However, the Taliban has rejected the figures.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 05:29 PM IST