'Stabbed In The Back': Chechen Leader Declares Support To Putin In Suppressing Wagner Group's Mutiny

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, on Saturday expressed his preparedness to assist in quelling the rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of Wagner mercenaries. Kadyrov showed his willingness to employ stringent measures if required.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Kadyrov referred to Prigozhin's actions as "stabbing in the back" and urged Russian soldiers to remain steadfast and avoid falling for any "provocations".

Chechen units were moving towards the "zones of tension" and would act to "preserve Russia's units and defend its statehood", Kadyrov said in his statement.

Despite previously being considered an ally of Prigozhin and sharing certain criticisms of the Russian military hierarchy, Kadyrov, a trusted supporter of President Vladimir Putin, commands significant military forces in Chechnya.

However, in recent weeks, Chechen commanders aligned with Kadyrov have started expressing disapproval of Prigozhin's frequent and outspoken criticisms directed towards the defense ministry.