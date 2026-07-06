Sri Lanka Prison Clash: Death Toll Rises To 25 After Violent Riot In Negombo Jail | X

Colombo, July 6: The death toll in the violent unrest at a prison in Sri Lanka’s western coastal town of Negombo has risen to 25, authorities said on Monday.

The clash erupted on Sunday between two rival groups of inmates in the overcrowded prison. Violence flared again on Monday after rioting inmates reportedly seized firearms inside the facility.

At least 19 people were killed and around 50 others injured after violent clashes erupted between rival inmate groups at a prison in Negombo, Sri Lanka.#violence #clash #prison #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/IXDdIFQvtN — International Crisis Room 360 (@ICR360) July 6, 2026

According to officials, 25 people have died and over 100 have been injured in the clashes and subsequent disturbances within the prison, Hiru News reported.

Preliminary findings suggest the violence broke out between one group allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities inside the prison and another group opposing such operations.

Security has been significantly tightened, with the Police Special Task Force (STF) and riot control units deployed to bring the situation under control.

Following the clashes, three inmates were shifted to the Pallansena Prison Camp on Monday as part of efforts to restore order and prevent further violence.

Prisons Department spokesperson AC Gajanayake said a special investigation has been launched into the incident, with a dedicated team appointed on the directions of the Commissioner General of Prisons to examine the cause and circumstances of the unrest.

A separate police investigation is also underway. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has sought a detailed report on the clashes.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident was conducted on Sunday.

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