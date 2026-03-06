Sri Lanka Denies Docking To Second Iranian Vessel Amidst Regional Conflict, Offers Humanitarian Aid To Crew

Sri Lanka has denied docking permission to a second Iranian vessel reported near its coast, even as authorities said they are prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the crew if required. | X @SriLankaTweet

Mumbai: Sri Lanka has denied docking permission to a second Iranian vessel reported near its coast, even as authorities said they are prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the crew if required, according to international media reports.

The development comes a day after the Iranian naval frigate IRIS Dena sank off Sri Lanka following a US torpedo strike during the escalating regional conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sri Lankan officials confirmed that the vessel was sighted roughly 20 miles off Colombo. Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said the ship was in international waters and had not entered Sri Lanka’s territorial zone.

Sri Lanka has granted approval for an Iranian vessel IRINS Bushehr to dock at Trincomalee Harbour, with passengers to be evacuated and transferred to Colombo before the vessel proceeds to Trincomalee. pic.twitter.com/e8ePf31NO5 — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) March 5, 2026

Late at night, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said Sri Lanka evacuated 208 crew members from the naval vessel. The Sri Lankan Navy will also take control of it and escort it to Trincomalee port for safekeeping, he said, amid concerns that it could become a potential target.

“We are not taking sides in this conflict, but while maintaining our neutrality we are acting to save lives,” Dissanayake said. “No one should have to die in a war like this. Every life is equally precious.”

A report by The Guardian said the Iranian vessel had sought permission to dock after the sinking of the frigate, possibly citing technical issues and the need for assistance. However, Sri Lanka appeared reluctant to allow entry into its ports amid the intensifying conflict and the sensitive geopolitical situation in the Indian Ocean.

The Guardian report added that Colombo was attempting to balance humanitarian concerns with diplomatic and security considerations as tensions between Iran and Western powers escalate. The presence of another Iranian vessel near Sri Lanka has added diplomatic sensitivity for theisland nation along a major Indian Ocean shipping route.By denying docking rights while offering humanitarian assistance, Sri Lanka appears to be maintaining a cautious stance aimed at avoiding direct involvement in the conflict while adhering to international maritime norms for aiding sailors in distress.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan authorities continued recovery operations after the sinking of IRIS Dena, which went down about 40 nautical miles south of the port city of Galle. The frigate was carrying around 180 crew members when it was struck by torpedoes. Rescue teams recovered bodies while dozens of survivors were taken to hospitals in Galle.