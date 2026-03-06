'Like Nazi Germany': Iranian Foreign Minister Says US Sank Unarmed Vessel Invited By India For Exercise | VIDEO

IRIS Dena |

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday accused the United States of sinking an unarmed Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean, claiming the ship had been invited by India to participate in an international naval exercise and was not carrying weapons at the time of the attack.

While speaking to reporter on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh alleged that the strike resembled tactics used by Nazi Germany during World War II when unarmed ships were targeted outside combat zones.

‘Ceremonial, Unarmed Vessel Attending Exercise’

Khatibzadeh said the vessel had travelled to the region at the invitation of Indian authorities to take part in a ceremonial international exercise.

“That vessel was by invitation of our Indian friends attending an exercise, an international exercise. It was ceremonial. It was unloaded. It was unarmed,” he said.

He added that several Iranian sailors on board lost their lives in the alleged attack, describing the incident as unprecedented in modern times.

“The only precedent for that was during Nazi times, when they attacked unarmed vessels and ships away from combat zones,” he said, accusing the US of following a similar practice.

‘Attack Cannot Go With Impunity’

The Iranian minister said the incident would not be ignored and warned that those responsible must be held accountable.

“It is very unfortunate. Many young Iranian sailors who were attending this exercise actually lost their lives. And it cannot go with impunity for those who actually did that,” Khatibzadeh said.

India-Iran Ties ‘Deeply Rooted’

Khatibzadeh also noted that India and Iran share longstanding cultural and civilisational ties and said Tehran attaches importance to strengthening relations with New Delhi.

He confirmed that he held brief discussions with Indian officials during the Raisina Dialogue and reiterated the importance of maintaining bilateral cooperation.