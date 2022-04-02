Sri Lanka Crisis: Ship carrying 40,000 tons of diesel sent from India to help

India on Saturday delivered 40,000 tonnes of diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, the island nation's NewsWire said, quoting Ceylon Petroleum Corporation chairman Sumith Wijesinghe.

Sri Lankan media outlet NewsWire said distribution will start this evening - welcome news for hundreds of fuel stations across Sri Lanka that had no supply over the past few days.

An equal-sized consignment of rice is also being prepped, Reuters reported, and will be the first major food aid since the two countries signed a $1 billion loan deal last month. This will allow the Lankan government to bring down prices that had doubled over the past year.

"We are first loading containers for prompt shipment and vessel-loading wiil start in a few days," BV Krishna Rao, the managing director of Pattabhi Agro Foods, told Reuters.

The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70% drop in foreign exchange reserves in two years led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was in Sri Lanka this week to offer help to the struggling Sri Lankan economy in an attempt to pry it away from a decades-long Chinese embrace.

Sri Lanka's two-year-old economic crisis comes after two decades of heavy Chinese investment, under what a geopolitical expert called "strategic trap diplomacy."

Diesel -- the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles -- was unavailable at stations across the island, according to officials and media reports -- crippling public transport.

The government has imposed a curfew in the capital for a second night in a row, and has expanded it to include the whole of the country's Western Province, according to AFP.

President Rajapaksa said the decision to declare a state of emergency was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.

A UN representative in the country, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, called for restraint from all groups in a tweet.

The demonstrations mark a massive turnaround in popularity for Mr Rajapaksa, who swept into power with a majority win in 2019, promising stability and a "strong hand" to rule the country.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:53 PM IST