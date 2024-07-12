 Sri Lanka Accident: 40 Injured As Bus Faces Brake Failure In Nuwara-Eliya
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSri Lanka Accident: 40 Injured As Bus Faces Brake Failure In Nuwara-Eliya

Sri Lanka Accident: 40 Injured As Bus Faces Brake Failure In Nuwara-Eliya

The bus was on its way to Trincomalee, a popular tourist destination on the eastern coast, from Nuwara-Eliya. The accident occurred due to a sudden brake failure when the bus was navigating a mountainous area.

IANSUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 03:28 AM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka Accident: 40 Injured As Bus Faces Brake Failure In Nuwara-Eliya | X

Colombo, July 12: Around 40 people were hospitalised when a bus was caught in an accident in Labukele, Nuwara-Eliya, central Sri Lanka, at around 5 a.m., the police said.

The bus was on its way to Trincomalee, a popular tourist destination on the eastern coast, from Nuwara-Eliya. The accident occurred due to a sudden brake failure when the bus was navigating a mountainous area, the police added on Thursday as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Read Also
Unnao Accident: At Least 18 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Bus Rams Into Milk Tanker On Lucknow-Agra...
article-image

Those who have sustained injuries were admitted to the Nuwara-Eliya District Hospital, according to the police. Official data showed 2,557 people were killed in 2,200 fatal road accidents reported in the South Asian country in 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sri Lanka Accident: 40 Injured As Bus Faces Brake Failure In Nuwara-Eliya

Sri Lanka Accident: 40 Injured As Bus Faces Brake Failure In Nuwara-Eliya

South Korea Handwriting Competition Is Now Accepting Foreign Nationals; Apply Now!

South Korea Handwriting Competition Is Now Accepting Foreign Nationals; Apply Now!

Video: Fire Breaks Out At Medieval Cathedral In France's Rouen City Amid Restoration

Video: Fire Breaks Out At Medieval Cathedral In France's Rouen City Amid Restoration

Study In USA: Apply Now For Graduate Assistantships At Stockton University

Study In USA: Apply Now For Graduate Assistantships At Stockton University

Technical University of Denmark Sees Increase In Engineering Programme Applications

Technical University of Denmark Sees Increase In Engineering Programme Applications