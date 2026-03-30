 Spain Shuts Airspace To US Planes Involved In Ongoing Iran War
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Spain Shuts Airspace To US Planes Involved In Ongoing Iran War

Spain has closed its airspace to US aircraft involved in the Iran war, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Monday. She stated that US forces were clearly told they could not use Spanish bases or airspace for Middle East operations. Robles described the conflict as “profoundly illegal and unjust”, reflecting Madrid’s strong criticism of US and Israeli actions.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
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Spain Shuts Airspace To US Planes Involved In Ongoing Iran War | File Pic (Representational Image)

Madrid: Spain has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Monday.

Spain had already said the US could not use jointly operated military bases in the country for operations related to the Middle East conflict.

“This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorised, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorised for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles told reporters.

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Spain's government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been Europe's most critical voice of US and Israeli military actions in the Middle East.

“I think everyone knows Spain's position; it's very clear,” Robles said, calling the war in Iran “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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