Iran War Escalates Over Oil Control, Trump’s Kharg Island Remark Sparks Global Tension

Trump’s statement on taking control of Iran’s oil and targeting Kharg Island has increased global tensions. | YouTube - @WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump has made a strong statement amid rising tensions in the Middle East. He said that if the situation continues, the United States could take control of Iran’s oil resources. He also mentioned the possibility of targeting Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub.

Why Kharg Island Matters?

Kharg Island is extremely important for Iran. Around 90 percent of the country’s oil exports pass through this island. If it is captured or damaged, Iran’s oil supply to the world could be severely affected. This could also give major control over oil markets to whoever controls the island.

War Situation Getting Worse

Trump’s remarks come at a time when tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran are already high. In recent weeks, the US has reportedly carried out airstrikes near Kharg Island, targeting military facilities. However, the oil infrastructure has not been fully destroyed yet. The conflict is becoming more complex and risky.

Impact on Oil Prices

Due to the ongoing conflict and Trump’s statement, global oil prices have surged. Brent crude oil is trading above USD 116 per barrel. Rising oil prices can increase fuel costs worldwide and also push inflation higher, affecting economies and common people.

Read Also Global Oil Prices To Rise As US, Israel Launch Massive Attack On Iran

No Direct Talks Yet

Even though some countries are trying to reduce tensions, there are no direct talks between the US and Iran. Nations like Pakistan are reportedly trying to mediate, but the situation remains tense and uncertain.

What Lies Ahead?

Trump’s statement shows that the US may consider stronger actions in the region, especially to gain control over strategic oil assets. If such steps are taken, it could change the course of the conflict and have a major impact on global markets and international relations. The coming days are likely to be crucial.