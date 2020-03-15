Spain and Canada's first ladies tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Begona Gomez, wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.
Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.
This comes hours after Sanchez imposed a nationwide lockdown, preventing citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine, for work or emergencies.
On the other hand, in a statement on Thursday, the office of the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sophie Gregoire started feeling flu-like symptoms including a low fever late Wednesday after flying back from a speaking engagement in London.
"She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," the statement said, adding that the prime minister himself "is in good health with no symptoms."
The 48-year-old Canadian leader, his 44-year-old wife and their three children, aged 6-12, would be confined for 14 days to the house a few kilometers (miles) from parliament.
(Inputs from Agencies)
