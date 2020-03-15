Spain and Canada's first ladies tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Begona Gomez, wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.