 South Korea Tagedy: 57 Injured As Commuter Bus Rams 32 Vehicles At Traffic Signal During Morning Rush Hour In Seongnam | Video
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South Korea Tagedy: 57 Injured As Commuter Bus Rams 32 Vehicles At Traffic Signal During Morning Rush Hour In Seongnam | Video

A commuter bus crashed into 32 vehicles at a traffic light in Seongnam, south of Seoul, during Wednesday's morning rush hour, injuring at least 57 people, including nine seriously. The driver claimed brake failure, while police investigate the incident.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
South Korea Tagedy: 57 Injured As Commuter Bus Rams 32 Vehicles At Traffic Signal During Morning Rush Hour In Seongnam | Video
South Korea Tagedy: 57 Injured As Commuter Bus Rams 32 Vehicles At Traffic Signal During Morning Rush Hour In Seongnam | Video | X

Seoul: A commuter bus struck more than 30 vehicles stopped at a traffic light during the morning rush hour Wednesday in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, injuring dozens of people, fire officials in South Korea said.

At least 57 people were being treated for injuries, including nine who were seriously hurt, although none were in life-threatening condition, according to the fire department of Gyeonggi Province, which governs Seongnam.

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The bus collided with 32 vehicles before slamming into a median strip, fire officials said. Photos from the scene showed the bus perched on a median strip with a shattered windshield and other damaged cars.

Police were questioning the bus driver, who tested negative in a breathalyzer test and told investigators that the brakes had failed, according to Park Chang-gon, an official from Seongnam's Bundang district police station.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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