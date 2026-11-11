Chinese Streamers Film Dhaka Slums, Pass Them Off As Delhi; MEA Calls Out 'False Narratives', Seeks Action

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has criticised Chinese vloggers and livestreamers for allegedly filming in impoverished neighbourhoods of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and falsely portraying the locations as parts of New Delhi to spread misleading narratives about India.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the controversy during a regular press briefing on November 10, saying India had taken note of the media reports. Describing attempts to present a distorted picture of any country as “unfortunate”, Jaiswal said such activities undermine the credibility of those involved.

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Responding specifically to reports of foreign elements portraying neighbourhoods in Dhaka as Delhi, he said, “Peddling false narratives undermines the credibility of those who are doing it and those behind them.” He also urged the “authorities concerned” to take action against those involved.

Chinese Streamers Allegedly Film In Dhaka's Poor Neighbourhoods

The MEA's remarks came days after an investigative report by Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo highlighted the activities of Chinese nationals filming and livestreaming in several densely populated, low-income neighbourhoods of Dhaka.

According to the reports, the filming was particularly concentrated in Sector 12 of Uttara and the adjoining Tekpara neighbourhood. The streamers allegedly spent hours recording narrow lanes, modest houses, tin-roofed structures, roadside tea stalls and other everyday scenes before presenting the footage to Chinese audiences as visuals from New Delhi.

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Reports estimated that more than 150 Chinese nationals were involved in the activity, although the exact number remains unclear.

The livestreams were reportedly broadcast on Chinese social media platforms, including Douyin, China's version of TikTok, and WeChat. During these broadcasts, the individuals allegedly made derogatory remarks about India's infrastructure, sanitation, living conditions, food and law and order, while claiming that the footage was being shot in the Indian capital.

Livestreamers Make Derogatory Remarks About Living Conditions

Several instances cited in the reports have drawn attention to the alleged nature of the misleading broadcasts.

One streamer, identified as Mianmian and reportedly from China's Sichuan province, was said to have livestreamed near a canal in Uttara's Sector 12 around November 1. While presenting the location as New Delhi, the individual allegedly described the neighbourhood and its houses as dirty, underdeveloped and unhygienic.

Another individual, identified in some reports as Wang Wei, was reportedly seen filming at tea stalls in Tekpara, making similar claims about the location.

Some broadcasts also allegedly featured provocative commentary about food and hygiene. One reported instance involved a claim that tea in India was prepared using “cow urine”, adding to the controversy surrounding the content.

The footage reportedly focused on visibly congested neighbourhoods and poor living conditions, creating a misleading impression among viewers about the areas being shown.

Activity Reportedly Continued For Months

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the filming activity was not limited to a few isolated incidents and had allegedly continued for several months.

The streamers were reportedly seen operating from early morning until late at night, sometimes accompanied by local guides who helped them navigate the neighbourhoods.

Some reports also suggested that Indian-branded products were brought into certain locations to stage scenes and lend credibility to the claims being made during the livestreams.

While the precise motive behind the activity remains unclear, reports have raised questions about whether the broadcasts were part of a coordinated effort to circulate anti-India content among Chinese audiences. Other possible explanations include engagement-driven livestreaming and commercial or promotional activities.

Bangladesh police were reportedly informed about the matter and were looking into the activities.