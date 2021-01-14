South Korea: SC upholds 20-year jail term for former president Park Geun-hye

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes as it wrapped up a historic corruption case that marked a striking fall from grace for the country's first female leader and conservative icon.

The ruling means Park, who was ousted from office and arrested in 2017, potentially serves a combined 22 years behind bars, following a separate conviction for illegally meddling in her party's candidate nominations ahead of parliamentary elections in 2016.

But the finalising of her prison term also makes her eligible for a special presidential pardon, a looming possibility as the country's deeply-split electorate approaches the presidential election in March next year.

President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who won the presidential by-election following Park's removal, has yet to directly address the possibility of freeing his predecessor.

But at least one prominent member of Moon's Democratic Party, chairman Lee Nak-yon, has raised the idea of pardoning Park and another imprisoned former president, Lee Myung-bak, who's serving a 17-year term over his own corruption charges, as a gesture for "national unity." Park, 68, has described herself a victim of political revenge. She has refused to attend her trials since October 2017 and didn't attend Thursday's ruling.

The office of Moon, who has recently seen his approval rating sink to new lows over economic problems, political scandals and rising coronavirus infections, didn't have an immediate response to the ruling.