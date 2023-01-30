South Aftrica: 8 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Eastern Cape Province

Representative Image

Johannesburg: At least eight people were killed and other four were injured in a mass shooting incident at a birthday party in Gqeberha city in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday.

Two unidentified gunmen randomly shot at guests who were dancing and mingling at a house party in Kwazakhle township, said the police.

Investigation is underway in the case

No arrests have been made but an investigation is under way. Those killed and injured have not been identified but police said the owner of the attacked house was among them.

"These victims were killed by criminals, and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for the callous and cold-blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims," said Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene about Sunday afternoon's attack.

The police minister and the national police commissioner are expected to visit Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Monday.

Similar incident reported in Mexico

According to police, a shooting at a packed nightclub in the northern Mexican town of Jerez resulted in eight fatalities and five injuries.

According to a report from the Security Secretariat, the event in Zacatecas state happened late Friday into early Saturday when two vehicles carrying highly armed men arrived at the bar. The guys broke in and started firing randomly, the report claimed.

Five individuals were still being treated in the hospital on Sunday for gunshot wounds after six people passed away immediately and two more died while receiving medical care.