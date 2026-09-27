South Africa Mass Shootings: Gunmen Kill 27, Injure 26 Near Johannesburg, Cape Town; Horrifying Video Surfaces

At least 27 people were killed and 26 others injured in two separate mass shootings in South African townships over the weekend, with attacks reported near Johannesburg and Cape Town. Police launched manhunts for the gunmen, with no arrests reported in either case as of the latest updates.

17 Killed In Wedela Tavern Shooting

The first attack took place at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, September 26, at a tavern in Wedela township in Gauteng’s West Rand district, southwest of Johannesburg.

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According to Reuters, eight suspects armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols allegedly opened fire on patrons outside the tavern before entering the premises and continuing to shoot. Seventeen people 13 men and four women were killed, while 15 others suffered gunshot wounds.

eNCA reported that the attackers allegedly robbed some patrons of their mobile phones before fleeing in two vehicles. Two other vehicles were also set on fire. Police said the motive for the shooting was not immediately known and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Emergency medical personnel declared all 17 victims dead at the scene, while the injured were taken to medical facilities for treatment.

10 Killed In Lwandle Shooting

Hours later, another mass shooting was reported in Lwandle township near Cape Town in the Western Cape.

According to the Associated Press (AP), 10 people were killed after gunmen opened fire at a store in Lwandle at around 1 am on Sunday. Another 11 people were wounded in the attack. Police said multiple suspects were being sought, although their exact number was not immediately known.

The motive behind the Lwandle shooting also remains unclear. Police were conducting searches for the attackers, with no arrests reported in the latest updates.

Attacks Follow Deadly KwaMakhutha Shooting

The two shootings came just days after another deadly attack near Durban.

According to AP, three gunmen opened fire at a house party in KwaMakhutha township, killing 11 people, including a pregnant woman. The latest incidents have renewed attention on South Africa’s longstanding problem of violent crime and shootings targeting people at social venues.

Police Launch Manhunts

Police investigations into both the Wedela and Lwandle shootings remain underway. Authorities have not yet established the motives behind the attacks or indicated whether the two incidents are connected.

In the Wedela case, police said the suspects were armed with assault rifles and pistols and targeted people both outside and inside the tavern. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and search for those responsible.