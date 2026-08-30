Shocking! 2 Planes Spark Major Scare After Flying Dangerously Low Over Packed Stadium During South Africa vs New Zealand Rugby Clash | Video

2 Planes Spark Major Scare After Flying Dangerously Low Over Packed Stadium | MarioNawfal/X

Two passenger planes caused a major scare among spectators during a dramatic flyover ahead of the second Test between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. The aircraft were part of a planned pre-match spectacle, but their extremely low flight path left thousands of fans stunned.

The two Airlink Embraer 190 aircraft flew over the packed stadium shortly before kick-off. Footage from inside the venue showed the planes appearing to pass extremely close to the stadium roof, creating an alarming sight for spectators. The flyover was intended to add to the atmosphere surrounding one of rugby’s biggest rivalries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, flight-tracking data suggested that the aircraft cleared the stadium roof by only around 12 metres. One of the planes appeared to rise slightly as it approached the venue, while the second aircraft flew through smoke generated by the pre-match pyrotechnics. The visuals quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing shock over how close the planes appeared to be.

Despite the frightening visuals, the flyover was completed without an accident and the aircraft safely continued their journeys. The incident nevertheless sparked debate among viewers, with some questioning the safety of operating passenger aircraft so close to a packed stadium during a major sporting event.

The scare was eventually followed by an entertaining Test match, with South Africa defeating New Zealand 33-26 to level the four-match series at 1-1. While the Springboks’ victory dominated the sporting headlines, the extraordinary low-level flyover remained one of the most talked-about moments from the day.