South Africa: 29-Year-Old Woman Dies In Office Washroom After Being Repeatedly Denied Sick Leave; Company Denies Charge

Johannesburg: A shocking incident has come to light from South Africa. A 29-year-old woman was found dead in an office washroom after her repeated requests for sick leave were allegedly denied. However, the company has denied the allegations.

The woman has been identified as Gcina Dhladhla. She worked as a call centre agent at Cartrack in Rosebank. Family and colleagues noted that she had been feeling severely unwell and exhausted, yet her leave requests were rejected prior to her collapse, Eyewitness News reported.

Rather than rushing her to a private medical facility directly across the street, her manager was allegedly discussing who would cover the financial costs of her treatment if she were hospitalised.

Collapse at office

The incident took place on Saturday, June 6. Dhladhla collapsed and died inside a washroom in her company’s office building in Johannesburg.

Company issues statement

Reacting to the tragedy, the company issued an official statement. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, who experienced a medical emergency at our Rosebank offices on Saturday, 6 June. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this loss," the statement read.

Response to sick leave claims

Addressing reports that she was denied sick leave, the company said, "In light of inaccurate claims that have circulated regarding this incident, we believe it is important to clarify that sick leave has never been denied to our colleague or to anyone else."

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"Our colleague had taken sick leave on Monday, 1 June, and upon her return provided a sick note issued by a dentist which was accepted by us. During the week, our colleague also raised sensitive, private and personal challenges affecting her outside of the workplace. Those matters were treated with sensitivity and confidentiality by her manager," the company said.

The company also said that its immediate priority is to support its colleague's family and to provide counselling and assistance to employees affected by this loss.