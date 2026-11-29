A 51-year-old Somali-American Uber driver and father of five has died from severe injuries sustained in an alleged attack by a passenger in Hopkins, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this month. Mohamed Yusuf, who was from Blaine, Minnesota, died on November 28, 2026, at Hennepin County Medical Center, nearly two weeks after the November 14 attack.

According to a report by The Los Angeles Times, Yusuf had been working as an Uber driver when the passenger allegedly attacked him during a ride. Court documents cited by USA Today state that the confrontation began after the passenger asked Yusuf his name.

Yusuf reportedly told the passenger that his name was Mohamed, following which the accused allegedly made a derogatory remark about his name. The situation then escalated into a violent assault that left the driver critically injured.

Passenger Allegedly Strangles Uber Driver With Seatbelt, Runs Him Over

According to court documents cited by USA Today, Yusuf was speaking to his brother, who was also an Uber driver, over the phone when the passenger asked him his name.

After Yusuf identified himself as Mohamed, the passenger allegedly responded with an offensive remark expressing dislike for the name.

The passenger, identified as 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel of Hopkins, allegedly strangled Yusuf using a seatbelt before taking control of the vehicle.

Patel then allegedly ran Yusuf over with his own car and abandoned him in a ditch before leaving the scene.

Yusuf sustained multiple serious injuries, including broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and significant internal bleeding. He underwent several surgeries but eventually succumbed to his injuries on November 28.

Accused Identified As 25-Year-Old Samit Apurva Patel

The accused has been identified as Samit Apurva Patel, 25, of Hopkins, who was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking.

Following Yusuf's death, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that prosecutors intended to upgrade the murder charge to second-degree intentional murder.

According to KSTP, Patel had been released on an $800,000 bond. The case is now expected to proceed with the revised charges following Yusuf's death.

Community Groups Raise Possible Hate Crime Concerns

The alleged attack also prompted concerns among community organisations, including CAIR-Minnesota, which expressed condolences to Yusuf's family and called for the incident to be investigated as a possible hate crime.

The concerns stemmed from the alleged derogatory remark made by the passenger after asking Yusuf's name. However, prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to establish that bias was the motive behind the attack.

Yusuf had lived in the United States since 1993 and had worked as a driver for several years. He is survived by his wife and five children. A GoFundMe campaign was also launched to support his family following the attack.

His death has left the local Somali-American community mourning the loss of a father and a long-time resident whose life was cut short following the alleged assault.