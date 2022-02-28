Slovakia to send Ukraine Air Defense Systems, Anti-Tank Missiles: Defense Minister

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

The Slovak cabinet on Sunday agreed to send Ukraine air defense systems and anti-tank missiles worth 4.5 million euros (USD 5 million), Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Sunday.

