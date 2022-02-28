e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

Slovakia to send Ukraine Air Defense Systems, Anti-Tank Missiles: Defense Minister

The Slovak cabinet on Sunday agreed to send Ukraine air defense systems and anti-tank missiles worth 4.5 million euros (USD 5 million), Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Sunday.
"There was a phone call yesterday between Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was about how we could help Ukraine. The emergency session of the cabinet on Sunday decided to send Ukraine military equipment worth 4.5 million euros. It will be air defense systems and anti-tank missiles," Nad said.

