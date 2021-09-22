e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:49 PM IST

Six killed, number of people injured in Russia's Perm University shooting rises to 43

ANI
Photo: Pixabay |

The number of people injured in the recent shooting in Russia's Perm State University reached 43, all of them are in satisfactory condition except for the attacker, the regional health ministry said on Wednesday.

A student opened fire on Monday on the university campus, killing six people. The suspect resisted the police during the detention and was wounded.

"As of now, there are 43 injured people...Of these, 12 people remain in three hospitals in Perm. Only one person, the shooter himself, is in critical condition...All the hospital patients and those receiving outpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition," the regional health ministry's spokeswoman told the regional government.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:49 PM IST
