Singapore: Tanjong Beach Reopens After Oil Spill Clean-up

The Tanjong Beach was one of the several ones closed after the oil spill. Photo courtesy: www.facebook.com/sentosaofficial |

Sentosa’s Tanjong Beach has reopened for water activities after the completion of the oil spill clean up. The Sentosa Development Corporation took to Facebook to share the news on Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to announce the reopening of Tanjong Beach for swimming and sea activities from 3 September!” it said.

“After extensive cleanup efforts, Sentosa’s beaches are now fully open. A big thank you to everyone who made this possible,” the statement added.

“Dive back in and enjoy the serene waters of Tanjong Beach, knowing it’s safe and ready for you!” the SDC said.

The beach was opened a little over two and half months after the oil spill.

The beach reopened more than two months after the oil spill on June 14.

A month ago, on August 3, the SDC announced the reopening of Siloso Beach, while it added that Palawan and Tanjong beaches will be reopened soon for the public.

The oil spill happened after one of the oil cargo tanks was ruptured due to an allision. It involved dredger VOX MAXIMA, which had reported a sudden loss in engine and steering control before its allision with bunker vessel MARINE HONOUR on the aforementioned date.

The allision caused a rupture of one of the MARINE HONOUR’s oil cargo tanks, and its contents of low-sulphur fuel oil were released to the sea.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)