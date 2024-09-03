 Singapore: Tanjong Beach Reopens After Oil Spill Clean-up
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSingapore: Tanjong Beach Reopens After Oil Spill Clean-up

Singapore: Tanjong Beach Reopens After Oil Spill Clean-up

The beach reopened more than two months after the oil spill on June 14.

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
The Tanjong Beach was one of the several ones closed after the oil spill. Photo courtesy: www.facebook.com/sentosaofficial |

Sentosa’s Tanjong Beach has reopened for water activities after the completion of the oil spill clean up. The Sentosa Development Corporation took to Facebook to share the news on Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to announce the reopening of Tanjong Beach for swimming and sea activities from 3 September!” it said.

“After extensive cleanup efforts, Sentosa’s beaches are now fully open. A big thank you to everyone who made this possible,” the statement added.

“Dive back in and enjoy the serene waters of Tanjong Beach, knowing it’s safe and ready for you!” the SDC said.

FPJ Shorts
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
The beach was opened a little over two and half months after the oil spill. Photo courtesy: The Tanjong Beach was one of the several ones closed after the oil spill. Photo courtesy: www.facebook.com/sentosaofficial

The beach was opened a little over two and half months after the oil spill. Photo courtesy: The Tanjong Beach was one of the several ones closed after the oil spill. Photo courtesy: www.facebook.com/sentosaofficial |

The beach reopened more than two months after the oil spill on June 14.

A month ago, on August 3, the SDC announced the reopening of Siloso Beach, while it added that Palawan and Tanjong beaches will be reopened soon for the public.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why Are Modak Ganpati Bappa's Favourite?
article-image

The oil spill happened after one of the oil cargo tanks was ruptured due to an allision. It involved dredger VOX MAXIMA, which had reported a sudden loss in engine and steering control before its allision with bunker vessel MARINE HONOUR on the aforementioned date.

The allision caused a rupture of one of the MARINE HONOUR’s oil cargo tanks, and its contents of low-sulphur fuel oil were released to the sea.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Viral Video Shows Cars Burnt, Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Rapper's 2nd...

AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Viral Video Shows Cars Burnt, Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Rapper's 2nd...

Singapore: Tanjong Beach Reopens After Oil Spill Clean-up

Singapore: Tanjong Beach Reopens After Oil Spill Clean-up

Pope Francis Embarks On Historic Asia Pacific Journey, To Visit Singapore On September 11

Pope Francis Embarks On Historic Asia Pacific Journey, To Visit Singapore On September 11

'Kamala Harris Has 'Ramrod' Backbone, Moral Compass Of A 'Saint,' Says US President Joe Biden

'Kamala Harris Has 'Ramrod' Backbone, Moral Compass Of A 'Saint,' Says US President Joe Biden

Japanese Guy Claims He Slept 30 Minutes A Day For Last 12 Years

Japanese Guy Claims He Slept 30 Minutes A Day For Last 12 Years