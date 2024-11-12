Singapore Man Charged For Stabbing Catholic Priest During Mass; State Issues Advisory On Handling Similar Attack

Basnayake Keith Spencer, 37, stands accused of stabbing priest Christopher Lee Kwong Heng, 57, at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah district on November 9 | Pixabay

A Singapore man, who stabbed a Catholic priest during a weekend Mass, has been charged with “voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon likely to cause death”. Also, the Ministry of Manpower has issued an advisory for the public on handling a similar situation.

Basnayake Keith Spencer, 37, was charged yesterday. He stands accused of stabbing priest Christopher Lee Kwong Heng, 57, at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah district on Saturday. The accused used a foldable knife.

Church members immediately caught hold of him and disarmed him. They pinned him down until the police got to the scene. The assailant was also carrying several other objects that could be used as weapons, including a penknife and a mallet.

Under the charge he faces, conviction would mean a life sentence for Spencer or up to 15 years in jail, along with caning and a fine. Media reports said that the attacked priest had cuts to his tongue, upper lip, and a corner of his mouth.

Following the arrest, a statement from the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs said: “The man has antecedents of serious hurt and misuse of drugs offences. He is believed to have acted alone. There is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror. Nonetheless, the Police have stepped up patrols at places of worship to provide assurance to the public. The Police are also in contact with St Joseph’s Church to provide support and resources, including professional psychological support for the congregants (which included children) who witnessed the attack.”

In the aftermath of the St Joseph’s Church attack, the SGSecure@Workplaces division of the Singapore Ministry of Manpower has issued an advisory, directing the public to Instagram posts on how to administer first-aid, physical and psychological, during an emergency where someone is injured and/or bleeding.

In a generally circulated e-mail, SG Secure has drawn people’s attention to the “Importance of Staying Alert and Prepared”. It said: “Although there is currently no evidence to suggest that the incident was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror, it demonstrates the value of being prepared for an emergency.”

Referring to the recent knife attack, SG Secure said: “Incidents can happen anytime and anywhere, even though such incidents are few and far between in Singapore. Like the two men who helped to deal with the [St Joseph’s Church] attack, and members of the congregation who provided first-aid to the priest, we can all play our part to build up the resilience of our society to emergencies by staying alert, responding to threats appropriately, and picking up life-saving skills such as first-aid, the use of AED devices and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. These skills can make a difference between life and death, and are critical before the authorities arrive on [the] scene, as in this incident.”

Giving additional tips, SG Secure said: “It is also important to remind your community to remain calm, not spread rumours and only refer to verified information from official sources during such incidents. These are part and parcel of community reassurance efforts that are crucial in the aftermath of an attack.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in its statement: “The response of the members in the congregation at the Church helped prevent further harm to the priest, possibly others. Two brave men rushed to disarm and subdue the assailant. One of the two men is part of the Church’s Emergency Response Team, which comprises volunteers who are trained to serve as first responders in emergencies. Other members of the congregation provided first-aid to the priest before the authorities arrived.” The ministry also reinforced the idea of “being prepared for an emergency”.

Singapore faith leaders condemn attack on Catholic priest

A report by the news agency Reuters said that leaders of all faiths in Singapore “condemned the attack, voicing solidarity with Catholics, who make up about 7% of citizens and permanent residents”.

ingapore Archbishop William Goh. | X/@will_cardi

The agency report quoted Singapore Archbishop William Goh as saying that religious organisations and their members needed to be “more vigilant in looking out for suspicious activity”.

K Shanmugam, Singapore Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, said in the ministry statement: “Encouraged to read about the outpouring of support from the other faiths in Singapore in the immediate aftermath of the attack. We have seen in other countries that violent incidents in a religious setting or with religious undertones can sometimes spark distrust and suspicion between religious communities.

“We are fortunate that in Singapore, our various faiths and their leaders have instead stood shoulder to shoulder in support of each other during trying times, including this incident. This will stand our society in good stead if and when other attacks, including terror attacks, take place.”

