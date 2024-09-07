 Singapore: ASC, Banks Join Hands To Disrupt Over 2,000 Scams, Prevent SGD 90 Million Loss
Saturday, September 07, 2024
article-image
A representational image of a scamster. Photo courtesy: Unsplash |

A joint operation by Singapore Police Force’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and six banks helped more than 6,400 people avoid a potential loss totalling over SGD 90 million. The operation ran for two months, from July 1 to August 31, 2024, and disrupted over 2,000 scams, as per reports.

The banks which took part in the said operation are DBS Bank, UOB, OCBC Bank, HSBC, GXS and Standard Chartered Bank.

ASC and the banks used robotic process automation technology to detect potential victims of scams. These scams were related to jobs, investments, fake friend calls and e-commerce, The Straits Times reported citing SPF.

The law enforcement officials were able to help the potential victims by sending them text messages (SMS) and alerting them about the potential dangers.

As per reports, 8,485 text messages were sent to 6,464 potential scam victims by the police officers. It led to the disruption of around 2,016 scams, SPF stated.

Urging the public to remain alert, SPF advised them to adopt preventive measures. They discouraged users from installing software from unverified sources and asked them to prioritise privacy while entering key login details.



(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India).

