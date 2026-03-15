Sikh-Owned Restaurant Owner Arrested In London After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat; Viral Video Shows Massive Protests Outside Eatery

A Sikh-owned Indian restaurant in London has reportedly become the centre of a heated controversy after its owner was arrested following a dispute over the establishment’s refusal to serve halal meat. The incident has triggered intense debate on social media and raised questions about business rights, religious sensitivities and law enforcement response.

The controversy unfolded outside a restaurant named Rangrez, owned by Indian-origin Sikh restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor, after a sign displayed at the establishment stated that the restaurant “proudly does not sell halal meat.”

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Dispute Outside Restaurant

According to posts circulating online, tensions escalated after crowds gathered outside the restaurant in the Hammersmith area on Saturday night. Social media users claimed that the gathering was sparked by objections to the restaurant’s decision not to serve halal food.

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Several viral posts alleged that Kapoor received death and rape threats during the confrontation, though these claims have not been independently verified.

Videos shared by Kapoor on social media appeared to show arguments between him and people gathered outside the restaurant. In one clip, he is heard saying he was “proud” of his decision not to sell halal products, adding that it was his right as a restaurant owner to decide what food his establishment serves.

Police Presence At The Scene

Footage circulating online also shows officers from the Metropolitan Police outside the restaurant during the dispute. Kapoor later posted another video alleging that the police acted aggressively when they arrived at the premises.

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In the clip, he can be seen confronting officers and asking them to leave the restaurant.

Kirpan Carrying Claim

Another update circulating on social media claimed that Kapoor stated he was carrying a kirpan a ceremonial Sikh knife for protection.

Under UK law, Sikhs are permitted to carry a kirpan as a religious article of faith. However, it is not legally intended for use as a weapon for general self-defence.

There has been no official confirmation from police on whether this played any role in the reported arrest.

Debate Spreads Online

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many debating the rights of business owners to determine their menu, while others highlighted the religious sensitivities around halal food.

The controversy has also triggered conversations within sections of the Sikh community regarding dietary practices, including vegetarian traditions and attitudes towards halal meat.

As of now, the Metropolitan Police have not released a detailed statement clarifying the events that unfolded or confirming the exact reasons behind the reported arrest.