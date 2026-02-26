 Sikh Men Clash With Zudio Manager Over Carrying Kirpans In Manipur’s Imphal; Video Sparks Outrage Online
India

A viral video shows two Sikh men arguing with a Zudio manager in Manipur after being asked not to carry large kirpans inside the store. The men cited constitutional rights, while social media users debated religious freedom and security concerns. No official response has been issued by authorities regarding the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
A video showing a heated argument between two Sikh men and the manager of a Zudio store in Manipur has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions online.

The incident reportedly took place at a Zudio outlet in Imphal, where store security personnel politely asked the two men not to bring weapons inside the premises. The men, seen carrying large kirpans, refused to leave the weapons outside and questioned whether the store was located in India. They subsequently called the store manager and argued that the Indian Constitution permits Sikhs to practise their religion and carry kirpans as part of their faith.

The full video of the confrontation was first uploaded on a YouTube channel named Prabh Singh Talk. Its thumbnail read, “We are being harassed in India. Sikh banned in Zudio?” Clips from the video soon spread across social media platforms, drawing divided responses.

Several users supported the store management, stating that full-sized swords could intimidate customers and staff. Some argued that while the Constitution allows Sikhs to carry a kirpan as a religious symbol, security restrictions may apply in certain public spaces. Others pointed out that full-size kirpans are generally permitted during religious gatherings, while air travel rules in India restrict blade length to six inches and total length to nine inches.

One user noted that religious freedom cannot be used to justify intimidation and said that misuse of such provisions could invite action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

