 Big Relief For Violence-Hit Manipur As Centre Clears 5,000 PMAY-G Houses For Displaced Families
In a major relief for Manipur, the Centre has approved construction of 5,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin for families displaced by ethnic violence. The decision was cleared by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after meeting Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi. The move aims to accelerate rehabilitation efforts.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi, | X/@YKhemchandSingh

In a major relief measure for internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence in Manipur, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G).

The approval came after a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi on Monday evening, officials said.

Houses Under PMAY-G for Displaced Families

The houses will be built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, the Centre’s flagship rural housing scheme aimed at providing permanent homes with basic amenities to eligible rural households.

Earlier this month, the Manipur government had submitted a proposal seeking approval for 5,000 houses to rehabilitate families displaced by the ongoing ethnic unrest.

Violence Since May 2023 Left Hundreds Dead

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic clashes since May 2023 between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.

The violence has claimed at least 260 lives and rendered thousands homeless, triggering one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the state’s recent history.

Resettlement Target and Progress

The state government had earlier announced its target to resettle 10,000 internally displaced families by March 31 this year.

According to official data, around 16,500 IDPs have already been resettled so far, though many continue to stay in relief camps and temporary shelters.

Centre Assures Support for Peace, Normalcy

During the meeting, Chouhan assured the Manipur government of full central assistance to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Officials said the housing approval is part of broader rehabilitation efforts aimed at helping affected families rebuild their lives.

