Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan To Inaugurate Bhoomi Suposhan Abhiyan in Amalner | Sourced

Jalgaon: With the spirit of 'If the land is healthy, the society will be healthy', the ‘Bhoomi Suposhan Evam Sankrantha Abhiyan’, implemented through Akshay Krishi Parivar for the all-round development of the society along with agriculture – soil – will be launched on March 19 at the Mangalagrah Mandir area in Amalner by the country’s Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. On the occasion of this campaign, there will be a transformative dialogue on agriculture, soil and life, and this campaign should become a widespread movement so that social organisations, along with the administration, should take the initiative, appealed the Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister of the district, Gulabrao Patil.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil at the District Collector’s Office on Thursday, February 19, to review the preparations for this programme. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, MLA Amol Jawale, Akshay Krishi Parivar Vice President Dr Gajanan Dange, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Western Region Area Officer Balasaheb Chaudhary, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy, Additional District Collector Shrimant Harkar and Mangalgraha Mandir Sansthan President Digambar Mahale were present at this meeting.

This campaign is implemented for a month across the country every year. This year, this campaign will start from March 19 in the Mangalgraha Mandir area in Amalner, and about 5 thousand agriculture-loving citizens from all over the country will participate. Therefore, he also mentioned that strong support from the administration is necessary for the successful organisation of this programme.

Dr Dange said that chemical farming is having a major adverse effect on human health. Despite the availability of all the tools, we are stuck in a particular system. This change is far-reaching but is not taken seriously. “If we want to keep the land well-nourished, we need to think anew from seeds to farming methods. This campaign is being implemented with the aim of changing the way we look at India’s land,” he explained.

On this occasion, Balasaheb Chaudhary gave information about the activities being implemented across the country through Akshay Krishi Parivar in his introduction. After that, Dr Gajanan Dange was introduced. On this occasion, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Minister Girish Mahajan, and Minister Sanjay Savkare gave instructions to plan to ensure a large-scale presence of farmers from villages.