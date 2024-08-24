'Significant To Us That India Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity,' Says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Following PM Modi's Visit

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine and said it is significant that India remains committed to international law and supports Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Ukraine was the first visit by an Indian PM since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appreciates The Way PM Modi Started His Visit

The Ukrainian President appreciated that Prime Minister Modi started his visit by honouring the memory of Ukrainian children killed in the war. He further said he is grateful for the humanitarian aid packages provided by India throughout this war.

Taking to social media platform X, Zelenskyy said, "Today Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi visited Ukraine, marking the first such visit since the establishment of relations between India and independent Ukraine. Our discussions were extensive, including Russia's war against Ukraine and the crucial need for a just peace. We deeply appreciate that the Prime Minister started his visit by honoring the memory of Ukrainian children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. I am grateful for the humanitarian aid packages India has provided throughout this war."

He further said it is important that as many global actors as possible clearly express their stance and visit Ukraine to demonstrate their support in "tangible terms."

"It is significant to us that India remains committed to international law and supports our sovereignty and territorial integrity--core principles. India is also involved in our work on the Peace Formula, having been represented at the Peace Summit and participating in relevant groups. All of this gives us optimism, and it is important that as many global actors as possible clearly express their stance on the fundamental norms of international law and visit Ukraine to demonstrate their support in tangible terms," the Ukrainian President stated.

Zelenskyy also emphasised that India and Ukraine signed four intergovernmental documents to bolster bilateral ties between the two nations.

"We also discussed the bilateral agenda with India. Four intergovernmental documents were signed by our representatives. There are also agreements on other areas of cooperation, including continued military-technical cooperation," he added.

PM Modi Concludes His Visit TO Ukraine

Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit to Ukraine on Friday, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation since India established diplomatic ties with Ukraine in 1992.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Zelenskyy during their bilateral meeting that dialogue is the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy in their bilateral meeting.

He further said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.

India and Ukraine also signed four agreements during PM Modi's visit; the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; the MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; the MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and the Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028.