Video: Police Arrests Man Who Molested Schoolgirl In Bangladesh

A disturbing CCTV footage claimed to be from Bangladesh has been doing rounds on social media. In the footage, a man can be seen stalking a school girl and molesting her.

The horrific footage has been circulated on social media. According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the incident happened on March 17 at 8:41 am.

In the footage from a residential area in Bangladesh, a school girl is seen walking alone from the lanes of the houses. A man then comes tiptoeing behind her and follows.

Bangladesh- Viral video of an Islamist who suddenly attacked a girl going to school.



He bit the girl and ran away. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV. The incident is in Dinajpur.

As the girl, who is seemingly unaware of the man following her, stops near the gate of one of the houses. The man run towards her and forcefully grabs her before molesting her.

When the girl tried to protest, the man ran away. Stunned by appalling act, the girl can been breaking down. The incident created a stir on social media, with several users demanding strict action against the culprit.

Police arrest the culprit

After the CCTV footage went viral, the police arrested the man. He was apprehended by the authorities after the footage triggered outrage in Bangladesh.

Maulana (Islamic cleric) who molested minor girl in broad-daylight has been arrested by Bangladesh police



In broad daylight, if they are openly doing these acts with minors, imagine what kind of atrocities they might be committing with boys/girls in Madrasas under the guise of… https://t.co/8lZ3jmQfSR pic.twitter.com/vxcHStf6sW — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) March 19, 2024

Crime against girls and women in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is notorious for gender-based violence. The country continues to record 51 per cent of girl child marriages. According to Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, a total of 2,575 women and girls were target of violence from January to October 2023. It further said that 221 women were subjected to physical abuse and 443 others were murdered. During the period, 21 child marriages, 142 sexual violence cases and 61 dowry torture cases were recorded. Furthermore, about 231 women were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bangladesh, the report stated.