'Ships Are Starting To Move Again': US President Donald Trump On Oil Traffic Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Middle East Tensions

US President Donald Trump | File pic

US President Donald Trump has said that commercial vessels carrying oil have resumed movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage that plays a major role in global energy supplies.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump indicated that shipping activity in the region was returning to normal, offering a positive signal for international markets that have been closely watching developments in the Middle East.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote. He added that the vessels were using a southern route which he described as "totally safe, secure, and pristine".

The President also suggested that alternative routes were available, stating that there were "other areas of travel" for maritime traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important shipping corridors, linking the Persian Gulf to international waters. A significant portion of the world's oil exports passes through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets and governments worldwide.

In recent weeks, concerns over regional tensions had raised questions about the safety of commercial shipping in the area. Any interruption to traffic through the strait has the potential to affect oil prices, shipping costs and broader economic confidence.

Trump's comments are therefore being viewed as an indication that commercial operators are regaining confidence in the route.

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The remarks came as attention remained focused on diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran. Reports of a preliminary understanding between the two countries have contributed to expectations that tensions in the region could ease.

For global investors, the resumption of shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz is a significant development. Analysts have long regarded the waterway as a key factor influencing oil prices and market stability.

The return of oil laden vessels to the route could help reduce concerns about supply disruptions and support smoother energy flows to international markets.

While uncertainties in the region remain, Trump's latest statement has added to hopes that one of the world's most critical trade passages is continuing to function normally, offering reassurance to energy traders, shipping companies and governments dependent on Gulf oil exports.