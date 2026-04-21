 'She’s Running Her Over': Instagram Model Klaudia Glam Dies After Being Mowed By Rival’s Mercedes - VIDEO
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HomeWorld'She’s Running Her Over': Instagram Model Klaudia Glam Dies After Being Mowed By Rival’s Mercedes - VIDEO

'She’s Running Her Over': Instagram Model Klaudia Glam Dies After Being Mowed By Rival’s Mercedes - VIDEO

Beauty influencer Klaudia Glam was killed after allegedly being run over by rival Gabrielle Carrington outside a nightclub in London’s Soho. Clips circulating online shows a fight before the incident. Carrington, who has over 360,000 followers, has been arrested on charges including attempted murder and dangerous driving. Two others were also hurt.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
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Instagram influencer Klaudia Glam has reportedly died after being run over by a car. A horrific video has surfaced showing the moment a beauty influencer allegedly mowed down a rival content creator in a shocking attack outside a London nightclub.

The clip, shared on X, allegedly shows 29-year-old Gabrielle Carrington exchanging blows with Klaudia Zakrzewska, also known as Klaudia Glam, before getting behind the wheel and mowing her down.

“She's running her over!” an onlooker is heard yelling, as the black Mercedes knocks Zakrzewska down, striking two others who were in the way.

Disturbing video

Carrington, 29, who boasts over 360,000 followers on Instagram, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink-driving, according to a New York Post report.

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The incident reportedly took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday outside “Inca”, a nightclub in the Soho neighbourhood of central London that is popular with tourists and locals.

Things started as a physical fight between Klaudia Glam and Gabrielle Carrington which later escalated. Videos on social media show both women arguing and then getting into a heated fight on the street

Two other people, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s,also suffered injuries. Police have urged any witnesses from that night to come forward.

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