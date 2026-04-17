'I Felt Bad For Him': German Model LizLaz Reacts To Virat Kohli Liking, Then Unliking Her Instagram Photo

German content creator LizLaz reacted to the viral moment involving Indian cricketer Virat Kohli liking and then unliking her Instagram picture. For the unawares, the incident grabbed attention after social media users noticed Kohli’s interaction, leading to memes and comparisons with his previous “like” controversy involving Avneet Kaur. As the buzz intensified, LizLaz found herself at the centre of unexpected fame.

Reacting to the sudden spotlight, she told Hindustan Times, “It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it.”

LizLaz says she's Kohli's fan

Interestingly, LizLaz revealed that she became a fan of Kohli during her visit to India last year. While travelling across cities and exploring the country, she was introduced to cricket during the IPL season.

“It was obviously the IPL last year, so I started watching with my Bangalorean friends. It was contagious. I was also becoming a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. And obviously, if you support RCB, Virat Kohli is the most exciting player to watch. He's just so good. So I was happy about him liking the picture,” she shared.

Virat kohli liked another influencer name Lizlaz photo 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/ohxjrFpqIw — JosD92 (@JosD92official) April 17, 2026

Addressing the moment Kohli unliked the post, LizLaz added, “No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”

She also admitted that the viral attention has brought new opportunities, though she plans to focus on her passion for music and vlogging.