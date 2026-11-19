Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File Pic

A representative of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approached the Bangladesh High Commission seeking an update on her application for a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NIC), amid escalating political tensions and violence in the country.

Awami League lockdown triggers unrest

The development comes as Bangladesh witnessed sporadic violence on Thursday after Hasina's disbanded Awami League party called a nationwide dawn-to-dusk lockdown. Authorities deployed nearly 3,000 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel across seven districts to assist police in maintaining law and order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Violent incidents, including arson, vandalism and crude bomb explosions, were reported in several areas. Security was tightened in Dhaka, Chittagong, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh and Faridpur, while aviation authorities placed all airports on maximum alert.

Hundreds arrested amid security crackdown

The unrest reportedly left several people injured and disrupted road connectivity between Dhaka and neighbouring districts. Police also arrested 565 people during a 24-hour crackdown in the capital ahead of the shutdown.

Hasina's exile and extradition request

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since August 5, 2024, when she fled Bangladesh following a student-led uprising that brought down her government. The Bangladeshi authorities have also sought her extradition from India.

The latest violence coincides with the anniversary of a special tribunal verdict that sentenced Hasina to death in absentia last year on charges of crimes against humanity.