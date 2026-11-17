Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will have no scope to appeal if she is brought back to the country under the extradition treaty with India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Information Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a weekly briefing at the Secretariat, Zahed said Hasina would face trial under existing laws enacted during the tenure of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He maintained that the government was under no pressure regarding Hasina's return and clarified that a media report on the issue should not be considered India's official position. He also said there was little possibility of India imposing conditions for the extradition of Hasina, whom he described as a fugitive.

Awami League accused over protests

The adviser also accused the banned Awami League of attempting to exploit garment workers' protests over wage demands to pursue subversive activities. He said the government was monitoring the situation.

Commenting on violence in Gopalganj, which he blamed on the Awami League, Zahed said those responsible would face legal action and that the situation was being brought under control with minimal use of force.

On the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, he said Bangladesh was prepared for its renewal but had received no update from the other side. He also clarified that Tarique Rahman's proposed visit to India was unrelated to the treaty.

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