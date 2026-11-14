Sheikh Hasina's Return To Bangladesh? India Reportedly Sets 2 Conditions For Dhaka | X - Sheikh__Hasina

India has reportedly indicated that it is willing to facilitate former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's return to Dhaka, potentially in December, provided the Tarique Rahman-led government fulfils two conditions, according to a report by BBC Bangla. The reported conditions concern the Bangladesh Army's role in her return and guarantees of a fresh and fair legal process.

The report, citing unnamed officials in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and military establishment, comes amid renewed discussions over Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh, where she faces a death sentence in absentia over the crackdown on protesters during the July 2024 uprising.

India Wants Bangladesh Army To Facilitate Hasina's Return

According to BBC Bangla, the first condition is that the Bangladesh Army should take responsibility for bringing Hasina back from India. She had arrived in New Delhi on August 5, 2024, aboard a Bangladesh military aircraft after fleeing the country amid a mass uprising that ended her government.

The report said Bangladesh could either send a military aircraft to New Delhi to bring her back or arrange for its military personnel to receive her at a designated point along the land border. India has reportedly indicated that it is prepared to make the necessary logistical arrangements on its side.

The proposed arrangement would involve the Bangladesh Army overseeing her return, mirroring the circumstances under which she arrived in India.

Dhaka Must Guarantee Fresh Trial, Right To Appeal

The second reported condition concerns the legal proceedings against Hasina in Bangladesh. According to BBC Bangla, New Delhi wants Dhaka to guarantee her the opportunity to appeal against her death sentence and ensure a fresh trial over allegations relating to the killings during the July 2024 uprising.

The report quoted an unnamed Indian official as saying that New Delhi would not knowingly hand Hasina over to face execution and wanted her to receive an opportunity for a fresh and fair trial.

Indian officials have also reportedly indicated that they would prefer the proceedings to take place under the scrutiny of the international community and global media.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in November 2025 over her alleged role in the crackdown on protesters. She has denied the allegations.

MEA Declines To Confirm Report On Two Conditions

India has not officially confirmed the reported conditions. When asked about the BBC Bangla report, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment specifically on its claims.

Jaiswal reiterated India's position that Hasina's extradition was a legal matter that would be dealt with accordingly. New Delhi has also maintained that it desires a "positive, constructive and forward-looking" relationship with Bangladesh.

The response came amid continued questions over Hasina's extradition and the status of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Hasina Seeks Passport, National ID Card For Planned Return

The reported conditions come after Hasina's lawyers approached the Bangladesh Embassy in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card for her, in what was seen as a step towards facilitating her proposed return in December.

According to Reuters, the request marked her first known direct communication with the Bangladesh mission since she fled to India in August 2024. Hasina has said she intends to return to Bangladesh and surrender before a court.

However, the Bangladesh government rejected her request and reiterated its demand for India's extradition of the former prime minister under the bilateral treaty.

Hasina's Return Remains A Diplomatic Challenge

Hasina's continued stay in India has remained a point of tension between New Delhi and Dhaka. Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition, while India has maintained that the matter will be handled through legal processes.

BBC Bangla also reported that discussions have been taking place behind the scenes between officials in New Delhi and Dhaka to explore arrangements for Hasina's possible return.

However, the reported conditions have not been confirmed by the Indian government, and Bangladesh has not officially agreed to them. Any development will depend on diplomatic discussions between the two governments and the legal process in Bangladesh.