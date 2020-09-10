Sharia violations? Self-professed 'Islamophobe' Robert Spencer fumes after Twitter notice on breaking Pak law

Robert Spencer, the Director of 'Jihad Watch' on Thursday lashed out at Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey. Apparently, he was reacting to a notice that the social media organisation had sent him. The author who has on many occasions called himself an "Islamophobe" has a verified Twitter handle of the same name as his organisation.

"Twitter tells me I have broken the law of Pakistan! Do the Leftist clowns at @Twitter ever send anyone notice that he or she has violated US law? Or is it only Sharia violations that they care about? Does anyone in @jack’s entire sorry enterprise remember the freedom of speech?" he asked.

He shared a notice wherein the micro-blogging site had cautioned him with regards his posts. "In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a request from Pakistan regarding your Twitter account, @jihadwatchRS, that claims the following content violates the law(s) of Pakistan," the notice said. It shared the link from an older post by Spencer wherein he had shared a cartoon pertaining to Prophet Muhammad.

The notice also notes that it was their policy to inform users if they receive a legal request from an authorised entity - such as law enforcement or a government agency - to remove content from their account.