'Kill Narendra Modi': NIA receives 'chilling threat mail', suspects 'Pak-backed plot'; here is the story so far

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received a 'chilling threat mail' from an anonymous ID saying, "Kill Narendra Modi", reported Times Now on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an alert. The NIA suspects 'Pakistan-backed plot' to target VVIPs including PM, the channel tweeted.
According to a report in the New Indian Express, the NIA has roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre (MAC) to investigate the matter. The MAC has senior representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau and the Defence Intelligence Agencies, the report said.
“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory... It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” the NIA wrote to MAC and MHA.
Meanwhile, Times Now was brutally trolled on Twitter for the 'Super Exclusive' news. Newslaundry's Meghnad wrote, "Ladies and gentleman, I present to you the dumbest channel doing a story on the dumbest terrorist in the history of mankind. Someone sent a letter to the NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY expressing their wish to harm the PM of India. Who in the world does that?!"
After Times Now's sister publication 'ignored' this 'sensational' story, veteran journalist Prem Panicker said, "You'd imagine a story this big will be bannered in the sister publication ToI, no? With trumpet blasts about "exclusive"? Want to bet tomorrow's paper will have no mention of this?
He added, "I am *very* disappointed with @timesofindia. Their colleagues across the aisle, from @TimesNow break a sensational story of a mortal threat to the PM, with all sorts of detail -- and it doesn't feature even as a single column in the paper?! Sheesh!!!"
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
