'Kill Narendra Modi': NIA receives 'chilling threat mail', suspects 'Pak-backed plot'; here is the story so far

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the NIA has roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre (MAC) to investigate the matter. The MAC has senior representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau and the Defence Intelligence Agencies, the report said.

“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory... It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” the NIA wrote to MAC and MHA.

Meanwhile, Times Now was brutally trolled on Twitter for the 'Super Exclusive' news. Newslaundry's Meghnad wrote, "Ladies and gentleman, I present to you the dumbest channel doing a story on the dumbest terrorist in the history of mankind. Someone sent a letter to the NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY expressing their wish to harm the PM of India. Who in the world does that?!"