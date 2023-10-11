'Shani Louk Is Alive, Demand German Govt Act Quickly': Mother Appeals In Video Days After German Tattoo Artist's Semi-Naked Body Paraded By Hamas

Mother of "missing" German tattoo artist Shani Louk claimed she is alive |

The mother of "missing" German tattoo artist Shani Louk, whose semi-naked body was paraded by Hamas terrorists in the back of a vehicle in one of the earliest shocking videos that surfaced on the day when Hamas terrorists stormed in Southern Israel and attacked people in Nova Music Festival, released a fresh video on Tuesday (October 10) and claimed that she has received information that Shani Louk is alive and that she is in a critical condition. It was earlier believed that Shani Louk was dead and killed by Hamas terrorists after videos of her clothless body paraded and disrespected by Hamas terrorists went viral on social media.

Shani Louk's mother also said that though Shani Louk- the German tattoo artist is alive - she is in a critical condition and appealed and demanded of the German government to act quickly.

"Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical. You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!" Shani's mother appealed in a video in German.

Shani Louk was at musical festival for peace when she was captured by Hamas.



Initially, it was thought that the woman seen in the tragic incident was an Israeli woman captured by Hamas terrorists. However, with time it became clear that the woman in the back of the vehicle is 30-year-old Shani Louk, a German citizen and tattoo artist who had visited Israel to attend the music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence. A total of 260 people who attended the music festival were killed by Hamas terrorists and many held captive after the surprise but well planned attack on Israel by the terrorist organisation.

