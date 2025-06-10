 9 Dead In Mass Shooting At High School In Austria (VIDEO)
9 Dead In Mass Shooting At High School In Austria (VIDEO)

The incident took place at the Bundesoberstufenrealgymnasium Dreierschützengasse school in the northwest of the city at around 10 a.m. local time.

article-image

At least nine people have been killed in a mass shooting at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to reports.

According to a CNN report, the incident took place at the Bundesoberstufenrealgymnasium Dreierschützengasse school in the northwest of the city at around 10 a.m. local time.

Austria’s Interior Ministry has confirmed, as reported by the ÖRF broadcaster, that nine people were killed in the school shooting. Graz Mayor Elke Kahr stated that the gunman was among the deceased, with the remaining victims consisting of one adult and seven students, according to the APA news agency.

Mayor Kahr, who described the incident as a "terrible tragedy," confirmed that the perpetrator was among those killed.

article-image

Following the shocking incident, students and teaching staff were evacuated to safety. Police have not commented on the identity of the shooter.

Steiermark Police in a social media post stated that the situation is under control.

Both the students and the parents are being supported by the crisis intervention team, police said.

A helicopter and elite Cobra units were deployed.

